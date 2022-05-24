Jimmy Kimmel Spots Most Awkward Part Of Kellyanne Conway's Book Release

Jimmy Kimmel returned from his second battle with COVID-19 just in time for the release of a new book by Kellyanne Conway, former counselor to Donald Trump.

Kimmel played a clip of Conway reading from Here’s The Deal: A Memoir and concluding with an “amen” for her own writing.

“Yeah, ‘amen,‘” he said. “I don’t think you’re allowed to end your own book with ‘amen.’”

But that wasn’t the most awkward part. After the book was released, a Trump spokesperson issued a statement calling a key anecdote in the book “totally false.”

“In other words, Kellyanne got Kellyanne’ed today!” Kimmel said. “Isn’t that something?”

Kimmel then went through a list of former Trump insiders who the former president has called a liar.

“All the best people turn out to be the worst people, isn’t that something?” Kimmel observed.