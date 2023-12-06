What's Hot

EntertainmentJimmy KimmelMike Johnson

Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Republican Leader's Ugliest Hypocrisy Yet

The late-night host slammed House Speaker Mike Johnson for protecting Jan. 6 rioters.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Jimmy Kimmel put House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on blast on Tuesday over his “ongoing effort to pretend the insurrection was no big deal.”

Johnson earlier in the day said Republicans would release new footage of the Jan. 6 assault in the interest of “transparency,” but with faces blurred to protect the rioters from potential criminal charges.

Kimmel couldn’t help but point out the hypocrisy.

“We want transparency, so we’re going to blur out all the faces of the people who were there,” Kimmel snarked.

Then, he sarcastically summed up the GOP’s arguments for protecting the rioters.

“These people weren’t trying to hurt anybody. Ted Cruz was only hiding in the supply closet because he loves the smell of a mop,” he said. “The last thing we want to do is send the message that Americans can’t try to overthrow their government anymore. We have to protect them from the law enforcement we work so hard to pretend to support.”

See more in his Tuesday night monologue:

Support HuffPost
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

Gift Guides