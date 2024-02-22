EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Kimmeljimmy kimmel live

Jimmy Kimmel Uses 1 Of Trump's Grossest Quotes Against Him After Fraud Ruling

"It will be refreshing to see a woman grabbing his assets for a change," the comedian joked.
Josephine Harvey
By 

Assignment Editor, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Jimmy Kimmel is all for New York Attorney General Letitia James’ vow to seize Donald Trump’s assets if he doesn’t pay up.

James said Tuesday she is prepared to ask a judge to seize Trump’s assets, including potentially his 40 Wall Street Trump Building, if he fails to pay the $355 million fine in his civil fraud case.

“It will be refreshing to see a woman grabbing his assets for a change,” Kimmel joked on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday night.

“I’ll tell you something. When you’re attorney general they let you do it. You don’t even ask. You just seize. You grab ’em by the property.”

He was, of course, referencing Trump’s derogatory comments about women in an infamous 2005 “Access Hollywood” video.

Watch below on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot