‘Daily Show’ Asks Sneakerheads To Review Trump’s New Kicks. They Don't Hold Back.

Sneakerheads kicked Donald Trump’s new shoe line into touch on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show.”
Comedian Josh Johnson asked footwear fans if they’d “cop or drop” the Trump-branded sneakers, which the former president and Republican 2024 front-runner launched at the weekend and one of which retailed at $399 per pair.
“I think that there’s no rules in fashion, you can wear whatever you want, but me personally I would not wear them,” responded one person.
“Hard pass,” said another.
Others said the shoes look “very 2009 dated,” “like they don’t bend” and were “trying to be chic but also very nationalistic.”
Guest host Desi Lydic, meanwhile, had one reason to praise them.
“Finally! A sneaker that won’t make me feel bad when I accidentally step in shit,” she joked.
“No, I’m kidding,” she added. “This is actually the perfect shoe to tell the world that you’re about to lose a game of one-on-one by 50 points.”
Watch the full video here: