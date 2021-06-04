“It was a terrible missed opportunity, the way in which it was not allowed to be something that really modernizes that institution, and to change it to something for the better,” she said. “I think that’s why there’s dysfunction there.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially stepped back as working members of the royal family in March 2020. A year later, the couple sat down with Oprah Winfrey to talk about their time within the royal family, and the reasons why they left.

Meghan told Winfrey that a member of the royals expressed racist “concerns and conversations” about the color of their son Archie’s skin before he was born and refused to offer him security.