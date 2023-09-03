Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Are Reportedly On The Brink Of Divorcing

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner are preparing to get divorced after four years of marriage, TMZ reported Sunday morning.

Jonas and Turner tied the knot in 2019 during two ceremonies — one in Las Vegas and another in Provence, France. They share two daughters together.

A source told People that Jonas has hired a divorce lawyer. Reps for Jonas and Turner did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in 2020 and then expanded their family again just two years later with the birth of their second child, whose name was not announced.

Last month, the couple appeared to be on solid terms when Turner celebrated Jonas’ birthday on her Instagram story by sharing a cozy picture of them sporting matching green-and-white pajamas.

“Happy birthday handsome,” Turner wrote alongside the photo.

Speaking to Elle UK last year, the “Game of Thrones” star got candid about the effects that fame has had on her and Jonas’ family, adding that she’s “very protective” of their private life.

“I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments. It’s not something I want [my daughter] to deal with unless she says, ‘This is what I want to do.’ We’re quite strict about that,” she said.

She gushed to the same outlet just two years earlier that being married to Jonas had been “wonderful.”

“I feel as though the only thing that’s changed for me is having this incredible sense of security,” Turner said of her relationship with the former Disney star. “Just the word ‘husband’ and the word ‘wife’ — they solidify the relationship. I love being married. I think it’s wonderful.”

In May 2021, Jonas called parenthood “amazing” while discussing becoming a dad to Willa during an appearance on “CBS This Morning.”

“It’s been forced time at home — I’m always on the go; I’m always moving and traveling and touring. To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don’t think I’ll get back. I’m so thankful and grateful,” he added.