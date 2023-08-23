John Eastman's Lawyer Suggests Why His Client Won't Flip On Trump

LOADING ERROR LOADING

An attorney representing John Eastman suggested his client won’t testify against Donald Trump in Georgia’s election racketeering case because he’s a “very religious man.”

Harvey Silverglate appeared on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” on Tuesday after his client surrendered to Georgia authorities following his indictment in the case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Silverglate said he suspects prosecutors will approach Eastman about testifying for the government in exchange for a deal.

“I’ll tell you one thing about John Eastman: He’s a very religious man,” he said. “He will not testify falsely. He will not take an oath to his God and to his government to testify truthfully and then testify falsely. He is not going to be a government witness.”

The Fulton County indictment charges Trump and 18 allies, including Eastman, under the state’s racketeering and conspiracy statutes.

The indictment alleges that Eastman and others tried to establish a slate of fake electors to falsely certify that Trump won the 2020 election in order to unlawfully change the outcome.

He’s also accused of trying to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence into rejecting the legitimate electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021, or delaying their certification in order to appoint the fake electors favoring Trump, despite knowing both those options to be against the law.