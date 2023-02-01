What's Hot

EntertainmentChrissy Teigenjohn legend

John Legend Explains The Sweet Meaning Behind His Daughter's Name

Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcomed their daughter on Jan. 13.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcomed their new baby girl on Jan. 13, and the singer has revealed the sweet meaning behind his daughter’s name.

The little one’s full name is Esti Maxine Stephens, as Legend’s real name is actually John Stephens.

“It turns out, my great-grandmother was named Esther,” the entertainer told E! News in an interview published Wednesday. “It wasn’t intentionally after someone, but once Chrissy told me that idea, I was like, ‘Oh, my great-grandmother’s name was Esther.’”

“We wanted to already name her middle name Maxine after my grandmother, whose middle name was Maxine,” he added. “So, it’s a lot of my family in the name.”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their third child, Esti, on Jan. 13.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their third child, Esti, on Jan. 13.
Charley Gallay via Getty Images

Legend and Teigen shared the first photo of Esti in joint Instagram posts on Jan. 19, nearly a week after she was born.

“The house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” Teigen wrote, alongside a photo of her 6-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son looking at their new sibling.

“Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!?” the cookbook author added, with her usual candor. “We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes ― we feel it all!”

Legend and Teigen’s third child arrived a little over two years after the couple experienced pregnancy loss in September 2020, with an expected child they’d already named Jack.

Carly Ledbetter - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

