John Oliver Hilariously Predicts When Matt Gaetz Will Reveal All

John Oliver continued to skewer Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on “Last Week Tonight” Sunday.

The host zeroed in on a report that the beleaguered lawmaker, who’s reportedly the subject of an investigation into whether he had a sexual relationship with an underage girl and gave her money to cross state lines, paid accused sex trafficker Joel Greenberg $900 on Venmo to cover costs for three young women. Greenberg described the transactions as “tuition,” “school” and “school,” according to The Daily Beast.

Greenberg is likely to strike a plea deal, signaling a flip that would put more pressure on the Trump-devoted Gaetz.

“You fucking idiots!” Oliver screamed. “I can’t believe I have to say this, but if you are making suspicious, potentially criminal transactions, Venmo is not the app to use. Venmo is for one thing and one thing only: passing judgment on friends’ spending habits while obsessing over wild financial mysteries.”

Oliver noted that Gaetz, who has not been criminally charged, has denied the allegations.

“And I’m sure there will be a lot more to say about all of this when he goes to prison,” the comedian cracked.

In his main story, Oliver delved into the nursing home crisis.

