John Oliver Reveals The Only Way ‘Uncooperative Toddler’ Trump Leaves Office

John Oliver said Democrats should stop waiting for public opinion to swing in favor of impeachment and take action now against President Donald Trump.

The “Last Week Tonight” host argued on Sunday night that while impeachment may seem unlikely to lead to Trump’s removal, it’s still important to hold the president accountable. Oliver pointed to a clip from Trump’s ABC interview in which he said he’d look at dirt on a political rival even if it was given to him by a foreign power and then admitted that he wouldn’t necessarily report it to the FBI.

“That is the president openly inviting foreign interference in our elections again,” Oliver said. “I know that we’ve all become numb to Trump by this point, but moments like that really shock you out of your stupor and make you think: ‘Oh hang on, that guy’s got to be impeached.’”

While some have argued against impeachment given that it’s unlikely to succeed in the Republican-controlled Senate, Oliver said launching the inquiry was about more than just whether or not it succeeded:

“Even if Trump is not removed, which he probably won’t be, the process could shine a light on the contents of the Mueller Report, potentially lead to new revelations about Trump’s conduct and force his Republican allies to choose publicly and on the record whether or not to hold him to account.”

Regardless of the outcome, Oliver said that Trump leaving office on his own terms was “extremely unlikely.” Then, he tried to envision what it would take to physically remove Trump from office: