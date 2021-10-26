Johnny Sibilly To Chat Up Colton Underwood, Angelica Ross On 'Logo Live'

Actor Johnny Sibilly is vowing to “uplift our common queer experience” once again on Season 3 of his twice-weekly digital series “Logo Live” this fall.

HuffPost got a sneak peek at the new season, which debuts Nov. 2 on Logo TV’s social media platforms, via the above trailer. The spate of new episodes includes in-depth interviews with “American Horror Story” actor Angelica Ross, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Derrick Barry and former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood, among others.

Advertisement

Sibilly, whose Hollywood credits include “Pose” and “Hacks,” told HuffPost that each of his guests brings “a unique queer perspective” to pop culture and trending news topics that will challenge mainstream perceptions of LGBTQ lives.

“It’s a Sophie’s choice of riches ... this show being ‘for us by us’ gives us so much opportunity to talk to our queer stars, those on the rise, and those securing their legacies,” Sibilly said. “Highlighting that cross-section is super important to us.”

Some viewers may be surprised by the presence of Underwood, who came out as gay in April. The Indiana native was accused of “monetizing” the queer experience after striking a deal with Netflix to document his coming out journey in an upcoming reality series, with Olympian Gus Kenworthy acting as his “gay guide.”

Colton Underwood (left) and Johnny Sibilly on Season 3 of "Logo Live." Logo

Describing Underwood as “one of the kindest guys I’ve met,” Sibilly said he believes viewers will be pleasantly surprised.

Advertisement

“I think much of the pushback was understandable,” he said. “But I always want to get to the heart of the matter, and the only way to do that is to make space for those conversations. Whether folks agree with Colton having a platform is their choice, but he currently does. And as a queer person, I’d rather be there to help him help us and our stories than shut him out.”

Season 3 of “Logo Live” comes at a prolific time for Sibilly. Earlier this year, he won acclaim for his recurring “Hacks” role as Wilson, a water maintenance worker and occasional paramour of Deborah Vance’s manager Marcus (Carl Clemons-Hopkins). Last month, it was announced that he’d joined the cast of Peacock’s forthcoming “Queer as Folk” revival as a series regular.

“I’ve been hustling on social media and in these audition rooms for years, so I’d be silly to not acknowledge that it feels like my dreams are coming true,” Sibilly said. “This pandemic has lit a fire in me to keep going, creating and, most of all, dreaming.”

Season 3 of “Logo Live” premieres Nov. 2 on Logo’s Instagram, Facebook and YouTube channels.