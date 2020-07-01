'Justice League' Star Ray Fisher Accuses Joss Whedon Of 'Gross' And 'Abusive' Behavior

“Justice League” star Ray Fisher is speaking out about his experience working on the superhero blockbuster with director Joss Whedon, accusing him of being “abusive” and “unprofessional” on set.

Fisher, who played Cyborg aka Victor Stone in the 2017 film, took aim at Whedon on social media in a series of tweets that have quickly gone viral and shed some light on the arduous process of bringing the superhero team to the big screen.

On Monday, he shared a clip of himself praising Whedon at a Comic-Con event as a “great guy” and a “good person to come in and finish” the film.

Fisher wrote alongside the video, “I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement.”

Whedon, who’d already been tapped by Warner Bros. to help with script rewrites and oversee reshoots on the film, famously stepped in for the original “Justice League” director, Zack Snyder, after the death of his daughter in 2017.

Fans claim that Whedon significantly overhauled the film with his reshoot script reportedly totaling nearly 80 new pages. One of the plotlines that was reportedly altered in the new version of the film was the origin story of Fisher’s character with his father Silas Stone (Joe Morton).

In a follow-up tweet on Wednesday, Fisher clarified why he chose to publicly walk back his support of Whedon.

″[Whedon’s] on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” Fisher wrote on Twitter. “He was enabled, in many ways, by [producers] Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.”

The actor added: “Accountability > Entertainment.”

After news broke that Snyder’s cut of the film had found a home at HBO Max following a sustained fan outcry, Fisher heaped praises on the director for “empowering” him as a Black actor with little experience in the film industry.

“I don’t praise [writer] Chris Terrio and @ZackSnyder for simply putting me in Justice League,” Fisher wrote on Twitter. “I praise them for EMPOWERING me (a black man with no film credits to his name) with a seat at the creative table and input on the framing of the Stones before there was even a script!”

Whedon and Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Back in 2017, the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” creator faced significant backlash from fans over an essay written by his ex-wife, in which she described him as a “hypocrite preaching feminist ideals” and serial cheater during their marriage.

