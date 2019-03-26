Justin Bieber Lashes Out At Hailey Baldwin Haters, Explains Feelings For Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber has had it with fans claiming that he’s not in love with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, and that he’s just trying to get back at his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.
On Tuesday, Bieber slammed a comment from an account called Jaileyisajoke on an Instagram post dedicated to his model wife. The commenter wrote that Bieber married her only to “get back at SG” and accused Baldwin of sleeping with men for fame and being racist.
Bieber pushed back with a long-winded message, calling the commenter “immature” and “absurd.”
“Why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back [at] my ex, anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn’t talk or think this way u should be ashamed of yourself really,” said Bieber.
The “Love Yourself” singer added that he “absolutely loved” Gomez and that she will always hold a place in his heart but that he is head over heels in love with his wife.
“She is absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me,” wrote Bieber, adding that he “will never respond again to a message like this.”
He later shared a screenshot of the comment in an Instagram story, telling fans to screenshot it and post it everywhere to help stop the negative comments that he and Baldwin receive.
The 25-year-old Bieber, who has toured since his early teens, made waves recently, telling fans this week that he is going to take a break from music to work on personal issues.
“I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” wrote the pop star.
He later said he “will come with a kick ass album ASAP.”