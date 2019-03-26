Justin Bieber Lashes Out At Hailey Baldwin Haters, Explains Feelings For Selena Gomez

He later shared a screenshot of the comment in an Instagram story, telling fans to screenshot it and post it everywhere to help stop the negative comments that he and Baldwin receive.

The 25-year-old Bieber, who has toured since his early teens, made waves recently, telling fans this week that he is going to take a break from music to work on personal issues.

“I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” wrote the pop star.