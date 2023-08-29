The Biebers Wore Wildly Different Outfits To Krispy Kreme, But Only 1 Got Dunked On

One looked fresh out of the oven, while the other looked like day-old pastries.
Justin and Hailey Bieber were photographed Monday wearing hilariously mismatched outfits to a Krispy Kreme in New York City’s Times Square. Hailey truly served in a stunning red dress and heels, while Justin was... also there, in sweats and yellow Crocs.
To be fair, Justin’s fit seemed like perfectly appropriate attire for a typical doughnut run. But Hailey was the one truly dressed for the occasion.
The pair visited Krispy Kreme for a press event for Hailey’s Rhode skin care line. The model is currently promoting a new strawberry glaze flavor of her popular Peptide Lip Treatment line ― hence the dress’s berry-inspired color, and the choice to hold the event at a doughnut shop.
With this knowledge in mind, many people on X, formerly Twitter, felt the two-time Grammy winner’s look was perhaps a bit a-dough-lescent.
There were also some hints of #discourse about the gender and social dynamics suggested by the couple’s offbeat, asymmetrical looks. To gobble up the memes, just scroll down!