The Biebers Wore Wildly Different Outfits To Krispy Kreme, But Only 1 Got Dunked On

One looked fresh out of the oven, while the other looked like day-old pastries.

Justin and Hailey Bieber were photographed Monday wearing hilariously mismatched outfits to a Krispy Kreme in New York City’s Times Square. Hailey truly served in a stunning red dress and heels, while Justin was... also there, in sweats and yellow Crocs.

Justin and Hailey Bieber arrive at Krispy Kreme in Times Square on Aug. 28 in New York City. Robert Kamau via Getty Images

To be fair, Justin’s fit seemed like perfectly appropriate attire for a typical doughnut run. But Hailey was the one truly dressed for the occasion.

Justin presumably hiding behind Hailey. Robert Kamau via Getty Images

The pair visited Krispy Kreme for a press event for Hailey’s Rhode skin care line. The model is currently promoting a new strawberry glaze flavor of her popular Peptide Lip Treatment line ― hence the dress’s berry-inspired color, and the choice to hold the event at a doughnut shop.

With this knowledge in mind, many people on X, formerly Twitter, felt the two-time Grammy winner’s look was perhaps a bit a-dough-lescent.

id be so angry if i was giving the girls my best look of the year and here come my husband https://t.co/oyFbHX06QL — siyyan (@siyyaninaas) August 28, 2023

he’s always dressed like he’s about to go help his mom bring in groceries from the car https://t.co/vIlpzhqBHb — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) August 29, 2023

I would've left him in the car — Esme ☆★☆ (@delreyesme) August 28, 2023

I swear he dresses specifically to embarass her — Angel (@Lorica1111) August 29, 2023

There were also some hints of #discourse about the gender and social dynamics suggested by the couple’s offbeat, asymmetrical looks. To gobble up the memes, just scroll down!

This is the whole Barbie movie monologue in one picture https://t.co/uKpE2t6Rve — officialhambly she/they (@officialhambly) August 28, 2023

How I dress my masculine sims vs feminine sims https://t.co/nxLS1BHq2D — Sasha’s Space 💫🌙✨ (@sasha_sspace) August 28, 2023

Taking your large adult son to get a treat https://t.co/k17kAw1E9p — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) August 29, 2023

me when i show up somewhere with my femme girlfriend https://t.co/1uXeFku9K8 — Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) August 28, 2023

this is how all straight couples look in their engagement photos https://t.co/sSrtzCEqeT — stoned cold fox (@roastmalone_) August 28, 2023

crypto bros and girls at conferences https://t.co/cBsA3JRTdW — Erika Lee ✍🏼 (@erikaleetv) August 28, 2023

The person who does the pitch vs the person who works on the account https://t.co/rwHv0kB515 — Lulu Cheng Meservey (@lulumeservey) August 29, 2023