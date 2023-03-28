Justine Bateman accepts her changing physical features ― even if the internet won’t.

The former “Family Ties” star opened up about aging in the public eye in an interview with “60 Minutes Australia” that aired last week.

“I needed to Google something to do a little research and remind myself of something that happened when I was famous,” she said. “So, I put in my name, Googled my name ― Justine Bateman ― and then the autocomplete came up, which was ‘looks old.’” Bateman, 57, estimated she was 40 or 42 at the time.

Actor and author Justine Bateman visits AOL's Build Series to discuss her book 'Fame: The Highjacking of Reality' on Oct. 10, 2018, in New York City. Gary Gershoff via Getty Images

“I was like, ‘What?’ And I looked at the pictures that they had as evidence, and I couldn’t see what they were talking about,” she said. “I just don’t give a shit” about what people think, she added.

“I think I look rad,” Bateman continued. “I think my face represents who I am. I like it.”

The actor, who wrote a book about beauty two years ago, also said in the interview that she feels “sad” for women who use fillers and Botox to hide the effects of aging, as they’re “not enjoying life.”

“I feel sad they are distracted from the things that they’re meant to do in life, with this consuming idea that they’ve gotta fix their face before anything else can happen,” Bateman said.

“I’m saying, forget about your face! That is what I’m saying,” she added. “Get rid of the fear that is making you think that the fact that your face is wrinkled is going to X-out a bunch of opportunities for you.”

Bateman joins a small but mighty number of prominent women ― including supermodel Paulina Porizkova, who was also featured in the “60 Minutes Australia” interview ― who shun cosmetic procedures.

Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis shared her thoughts on Botox during an interview with “Today” last year in which she said she was dissatisfied with the cosmetic injection.

“I did plastic surgery. I put Botox in my head,” the “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star said. “Does Botox make the big wrinkle go away? Yes. But then you look like a plastic figurine.”

