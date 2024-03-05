Kacey Musgraves' Wardrobe Malfunction On 'SNL' Is Almost Too Small To See

Kacey Musgraves delivered two flawless performances on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend, but she pointed out one small outfit imperfection that most of us would’ve missed.
At the end of the live show, the “High Horse” singer appeared onstage alongside host Sydney Sweeney and the rest of the cast members.
Someone on X (formerly Twitter) posted a screenshot of the interaction between the actor and the country singer, which prompted Musgraves to point out her tiny fashion fail.
“I just want someone to look at me the way Sydney Sweeney looks at Kacey Musgraves,” a follower wrote.
“The clip. I forgot to remove the clip,” Musgraves joked on Twitter after her performance.
The clip in question is commonly used to pull hair back while fixing makeup, and it seems no one on Musgraves’ team removed the tool in time ― or even noticed it wasn’t part of the look:
Most people on Twitter thought the clip worked for the look, or pointed out that she still pulled it off:
Others pointed out how the hair clip must’ve felt:
Wardrobe snafu aside, Musgraves performed two of her songs, “Deeper Well” and “Too Good to Be True,” on the show, ahead of her new album’s release on March 15.
As for what fans can expect from her new music, the “Golden House” singer told The Cut in a recent profile that she feels “like it’s going to be a good responsible respite for the gays.”
Musgraves joked, “They’ve had their popper dance-floor BPM anthems, and this is going to be a good chance for them to sit down, hydrate, reflect responsibly, and then they can get back out there.”
