Kamala Harris Makes Surprise Cameo At NAACP Image Awards With An Urgent Message

Vice President Kamala Harris had a surprise cameo at the 55th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night.
Harris appeared in the ceremony’s opening sketch with host Queen Latifah.
In the pre-recorded skit, the music icon takes a video call from the vice president who tells the host she has “a mission” for her.
Latifah then lists off several perks she could provide Harris, such as a silk press service for her hair, to which the vice president quips: “Now that’s one assignment I have never misunderstood, I thank you for that.”
But then Harris quickly pivots to the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
“All I need you to do is remind people about how important this election is coming up in November,” she tells Latifah. “And if you can ask people to go to Vote.gov to register to vote or to check their registration status that would mean a lot.”
Political themes and voting-related messages popped up at other moments in the show, such as when Latifah noted during a speech that the country is “facing some seriously pivotal issues.”
The NAACP Image Awards aims to celebrate “outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in the arts,” as well as “those individuals or groups who promote social justice through their creative endeavors,” according to the civil rights organization.
This year’s ceremony took place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles and aired live on BET and CBS.