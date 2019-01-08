Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Reportedly Having A Baby Boy

It’s a boy for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

The couple, who are expecting their fourth child together later this year via surrogate, are set to add a boy to their brood, People magazine reported on Tuesday.

Kardashian and West welcomed their third child, Chicago, by a gestational carrier last January. They have one embryo left for use and the sex is male, according to reports. Kardashian, who previously described surrogacy as the “best experience,” is reportedly working with a different gestational carrier for the baby boy.

“Since they had another embryo, Kim and Kanye always knew they wanted to try and implant that embryo too,” an unnamed source told People. “They hoped to work with the same gestational carrier, but it didn’t work out this time. They are working with a second carrier now that is pregnant and will give birth in the spring.”

While West and Kardashian have yet to break their silence on reports of the famous family’s latest addition, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star been open about her desire give children ― 11-month-old Chicago, 3-year-old Saint and 5-year-old North ― another brother or sister.

Their eldest daughter, at least, is in agreement and has advocated for another boy to balance out the sibling dynamics.

“She said to me the other day, ‘Mom … we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone,” Kardashian revealed on Ashley Graham‘s podcast “Pretty Big Deal.” “The girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house.’”

Kardashian experienced difficulties while pregnant with her first two children, including preeclampsia and placenta accreta. She turned to a surrogate after her doctors warned it wouldn’t be safe for her to carry a third child.

“I think it is so much harder to go through it this way because you are not really in control,” the reality star told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. “It’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.”