Kanye West Suspended From Instagram For Violating Harassment, Bullying Policy

Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for violating the platform’s policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment, a Meta spokesperson told HuffPost Wednesday.

Instagram removed content from the rapper’s account for violating those policies and restricted the account from posting, commenting and sending direct messages, among other actions, for 24 hours.

Instagram often places restrictions on accounts that break its rules and the company may take additional steps if there are further violations, according to the spokesperson for Meta, which owns Instagram.

According to TMZ, at least one post has been deleted from West’s account. In that post, he reportedly used a racial slur to describe “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, who recently criticized West for publicly harassing his ex Kim Kardashian amid their ongoing divorce.

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, has been targeting Kardashian and her boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson, and exposing details about their personal affairs to his millions of followers. Earlier this month, he released a new music video that appeared to depict a claymation version of West decapitating Davidson and burying him alive.