Kathy Griffin Files For Divorce And Sums Up The Process In 4 Words

The comedian is splitting from husband Randy Bick after just under four years of marriage.
Hilary Hanson
Kathy Griffin and husband Randy Bick are splitting up.

The comedian filed for divorce on Thursday, citing “irreconcilable differences,” TMZ reported and People confirmed.

Randy Bick and Kathy Griffin in 2019.
After the news broke on Friday, Griffin posted a statement on Instagram that was short and to the point.

“Well...sh*t. This sucks,” she wrote.

The couple started dating in 2011 and got married on New Year’s Day in 2020, in a surprise ceremony held just after midnight and officiated by comedy icon Lily Tomlin.

Prior to becoming involved with Bick, the “My Life On The D-List” star was married to Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006.

