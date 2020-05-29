A 12-year-old gospel singer has emerged as a powerful voice for justice this week in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Keedron Bryant’s protest anthem with the chorus “I just want to live” quickly made the rounds on social media as demonstrations exploded nationwide over the death of Floyd, a Black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck as he lay handcuffed on the street.

“Just singing what’s on my heart,” Keedron wrote in his Instagram post.

Keedron sang:

Every day, I’m being hunted as prey / My people don’t want no trouble / We’ve had enough struggle / I just want to live / God, protect me / I just want to live / I just want to live.

Keedron appeared recently on NBC’s kid talent show “Little Big Shots.”

Now his gut-wrenching cry for justice is earning a deserved spotlight. Comments of praise flooded his Instagram, and celebrities such as LeBron James, Janet Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o posted his song on their accounts.

“I LOVE YOU KID!” James wrote. “I LOVE US!”

Nyong’o, the Oscar-winning actor, added: “He should not have to sing this song.”