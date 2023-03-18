Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell Set To Star In 'Good Burger' Sequel This Year

Comedians Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell opened up about their upcoming film “Good Burger 2,” the sequel to their iconic 1997 comedy, in an announcement on “The Tonight Show” on Friday.

Thompson and Mitchell, who starred in the film based on a Nickelodeon “All That” sketch, will reprise their roles as Dex and Ed in a film that looks to start production in May, according to a press release.

“It’s been years [in the making], pretty much since the first one,” Thompson told Jimmy Fallon.

″Since the first one, we’ve been wanting to do [part] two,” Mitchell added.

The film, which is set for a Paramount+ release later this year, finds Dex “down on his luck” following a failed invention that leads him back to Ed and the fast food restaurant Good Burger.

Dex, who will be with a new crew in the film, “devises a plan to get back on his feet” before he puts the restaurant at risk again, according to a press release.

The sequel plans to bring back “Good Burger” writers Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, who are also set to be executive producers of the film.

Thompson, on Friday, promised hijinks in the film’s sequel and hopes for “as many” cameos as possible.

Thompson and Mitchell parodied “Good Burger” again with Fallon during the cold open of Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”