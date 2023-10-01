Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Seemingly Go Instagram Official In New Gucci Ad

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny might have just confirmed their rumored romance by going Instagram official, or at least that’s what fans on social media think.

Over the weekend, the two appeared together in a cozy ad campaign for Gucci Valigeria luggage.

In a series of photos, Jenner, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, share some close moments at the airport. One snapshot shows the Puerto Rican rapper embracing the reality star as she laughs while leaning back on a pile of Gucci GG logo suitcases on a luggage trolley.

Advertisement

In a separate video clip, the pair walk side-by-side briskly through an airport in coordinating black outfits while carrying multiple luggage bags from the fashion house down an airport terminal.

“Adventures await,” Gucci captioned the video on Instagram on Saturday.

Though neither Jenner nor Bad Bunny has publicly confirmed the dating rumors, fans on X reacted to the collaboration, with many celebrating the duo’s purported relationship.

“Kendall jenner & bad bunny screams it couple ✨,” one person wrote.

Another said, “Bad Bunny just keeps proving why he’s my favorite Kendall boyfriend ever,” alongside a screenshot of the singer’s Instagram story, in which he posted the photo of him holding Jenner.

Somebody else added: “Kendall Jenner and bad bunny are actually cute together.”

“The Kardashians” star also shared images and videos of the campaign on her Instagram account.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are seen at Gucci Ancora during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 22 in Milan, Italy. Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

Advertisement

Jenner and the Grammy-winning artist have reportedly been seen spending time together since February following her split from Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.

The two have since been photographed in many PDA-filled outings.

Representatives for Jenner and Bad Bunny, whose legal name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

In August, Bad Bunny appeared to subtly tease his relationship with Jenner on his Instagram stories. The “Un Verano Sin Ti” singer shared a clip of a squirrel on what appeared to be a hiking trip, where the model’s voice could seemingly be heard in the background.

In one clip, Bad Bunny can be heard conversing with a woman who sounds a lot like Jenner, gently warning her, “Mami, be careful.”

“Rabies?” she asks in response, before he clarifies: “The mosquitoes.”

Back in June, Jenner remained tight-lipped about the musician while speaking to The Wall Street Journal.

Advertisement

When asked about her relationship with Bad Bunny, she sidestepped the questions, telling WSJ that she tries to “find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred.”

Bad Bunny also kept his connection to the 818 founder under wraps in an interview with Rolling Stone that was published the same day.