Kevin McCarthy Says He Won't Support Reelection Of George Santos

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told CNN on Wednesday that he won’t support the reelection of Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who earlier in the day was arrested on 13 federal criminal charges.

“No I’m not going to support him,” McCarthy told CNN’s Manu Raju. “Santos has a lot going on. I think he has other things to focus on in his life other than running for reelection.”

Santos was charged with wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to Congress. Prosecutors allege the lawmaker embezzled campaign finances and used the money for personal expenses. The indictment also alleges that Santos lied to Congress about his income and gaining unemployment benefits that he did not qualify for.

Santos, who was sworn into office in January and recently announced his bid for reelection, pleaded not guilty to the 13 criminal charges in court and was released on bond.

The federal probe won’t affect his status as a member of Congress from a legal standpoint, but he could face a yearslong court battle and, potentially, several years in prison, CNN explained.

Santos said Wednesday that he would not resign. And McCarthy isn’t asking him to.

“He will go through his time in trial and let’s find out how the outcome is,” McCarthy said Wednesday when reporters asked if he would urge Santos to step down.

Following multiple reports about Santos’ pattern of lying in January, McCarthy addressed what conditions would prompt him to consider asking Santos to resign. He said he would do so if the House Ethics Committee found that Santos had broken the law.

“[Santos] has a responsibility to uphold what they voted for, to work and have their voice here, but at any time, if it rises to a legal level, we will deal with it then,” McCarthy said in January.