Kevin McCarthy Caught On Hot Mic Saying He's 'Had It' With Liz Cheney: Report

“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen,” Cheney tweeted Monday in response to Trump. “Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.”

An unnamed source confirmed to CNN that McCarthy made the remarks described in the Axios story.

McCarthy’s on-air comments to “Fox & Friends” Tuesday were more measured than those caught on the hot mic. He said he has “heard from other members concerned about [Cheney’s] ability to carry out the job as conference chair, to carry out the message.”