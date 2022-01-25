Kid Rock Slams Biden In Anti-Vax Song With A 'Let's Go, Brandon' Chant

Kid Rock claims he’d like “to bring people together” by ... taking aim at President Joe Biden’s administration in an incendiary new song laden with F-bombs.

On Monday, the Michigan-born singer-songwriter unveiled “We The People” as part of a trio of new tracks meant to tie in with his forthcoming album and tour, slated to kick off in April.

In a video message posted to his official Facebook page, Kid Rock described “We The People” as “a hard rock-rap tune” that reflects “all the craziness going on in our world in the last few years and the politics and the polarization and social justice.”

“I don’t mind taking a good punch,” he added, “but I hit back, motherfucker ― and I hit hard.”

Not surprisingly, the lyrics of “We The People” reinforce Kid Rock’s well-established support of former President Donald Trump as well as distaste for Dr. Anthony Fauci and COVID-19 safety protocols.

“Wear your mask, take your pills, now a whole generation’s mentally ill,” he proclaims on the track. “COVID’s near, it’s coming to town. We gotta act quick, shut our borders down. Joe Biden does, the media embraces. Big Don does it, and they call him racist.”

Elsewhere in the song, he takes another swipe at Biden with the veiled expletive, “Let’s go, Brandon!”

Kid Rock (right) with former President Donald Trump in 2018. SAUL LOEB via Getty Images

Of course, Kid Rock isn’t the only artist to express their conservative stance on COVID-19 restrictions through song, though his entry may feature the most explicit lyrics. In 2020, Eric Clapton and Van Morrison teamed up for “Stand And Deliver,” which compared pandemic lockdowns to slavery. Clapton followed that song up with “This Has Gotta Stop,” featuring that not-so-subtle refrain, “Enough is enough, I can’t take this BS any longer.”

Regardless of Kid Rock’s opposition to the vaccines, the pandemic impacted his recent tour. Last August, he was forced to cancel at least two concerts after more than half of his band contracted COVID-19 following a jam-packed performance at a motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, that was linked to almost 200 infections.

Inexplicably, “We The People” ends with a call for “love and unity,” with Kid Rock declaring, “We gotta keep fighting for right to be free, and every human being doesn’t have to agree. We all bleed red, brother, listen to me.”

In case fans thought they’d misheard the lyrics, he reiterated that stance in his Facebook video.