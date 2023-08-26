Target’s Tiny Backpacks Will Score Big Points With Your Kiddo

Target Quilted backpack, dinosaur-themed backpack, and koala backpack from Target

Your average kids’ backpack is just about half the height of your average 3-year-old. And as I watched my toddler struggle (and fail) to stay upright wearing the sparkly, sequined, 16-inch pack she originally picked for her first day of preschool, I quickly realized “kids” does not mean one-size-fits-all.

When her slapstick routine ended, we headed to Target in search of more appropriately sized options — and we were not disappointed. You can find our top knapsack picks — listed in toddler-appropriate sizes between 9 inches and 12 inches — ahead.

