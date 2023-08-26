Target’s Tiny Backpacks Will Score Big Points With Your Kiddo

ShoppingParenting KidsBack To School

These downsized packs are a perfect fit for the littlest learners.
Quilted <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64e90eade4b0a48e7f77de19&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ftoddler-girls-39-11-34-quilted-scenic-backpack-cat-38-jack-8482-yellow%2F-%2FA-87998497%2523lnk%3Dsametab%3Fclkid%3D13ba7d29Nfa5b11ed9fdd4bafc672462a%26amp%3Bcpng%3DPTID1%26amp%3Blnm%3D81938%26amp%3Bafid%3DHuffPost%26amp%3Bref%3Dtgt_adv_xasd0002" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="backpack" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64e90eade4b0a48e7f77de19" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64e90eade4b0a48e7f77de19&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Ftoddler-girls-39-11-34-quilted-scenic-backpack-cat-38-jack-8482-yellow%2F-%2FA-87998497%2523lnk%3Dsametab%3Fclkid%3D13ba7d29Nfa5b11ed9fdd4bafc672462a%26amp%3Bcpng%3DPTID1%26amp%3Blnm%3D81938%26amp%3Bafid%3DHuffPost%26amp%3Bref%3Dtgt_adv_xasd0002" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">backpack</a>, dinosaur-themed <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/Quilted backpack, dinosaur-themed backpack, and koala backpack from Target" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" class=" js-entry-link cet-internal-link" data-vars-item-name="backpack" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64e90eade4b0a48e7f77de19" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.huffpost.com/Quilted backpack, dinosaur-themed backpack, and koala backpack from Target" data-vars-target-content-type="feed" data-vars-type="web_internal_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">backpack</a>, and koala <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64e90eade4b0a48e7f77de19&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fskip-hop-zoo-mini-backpack-koala%2F-%2FA-85554130%2523lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="backpack" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64e90eade4b0a48e7f77de19" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64e90eade4b0a48e7f77de19&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fskip-hop-zoo-mini-backpack-koala%2F-%2FA-85554130%2523lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">backpack</a> from Target
Your average kids’ backpack is just about half the height of your average 3-year-old. And as I watched my toddler struggle (and fail) to stay upright wearing the sparkly, sequined, 16-inch pack she originally picked for her first day of preschool, I quickly realized “kids” does not mean one-size-fits-all.

When her slapstick routine ended, we headed to Target in search of more appropriately sized options — and we were not disappointed. You can find our top knapsack picks — listed in toddler-appropriate sizes between 9 inches and 12 inches — ahead.

1
Target.com
Skip Hop 9-inch zoo mini backpack
With more than 400 5-star reviews, Skip Hop’s 9” Mini Backpack is small but extra mighty, thanks to some unique features: A stabilizing chest strap for wobbly toddlers; a removable tether, in case you’ve got a runner (IYKYK); and a mesh side pocket for bottles — a seemingly requisite feature that many smaller bags leave out. Their 12” option is also a great pick for slightly bigger kids.
$19.99 at Target
2
Target.com
Cat & Jack 10.5-inch dinosaur backpack
Perfect for the dino-obsessed kiddo in your life (which is basically all of them, right?), this 10.5”-inch number has an all-over dinosaur print and puffy green spikes on its extra front pocket. The lightly padded shell and adjustable straps make it extra comfy to wear, and the spacious interior is the perfect size for a snack, toy, and change of clothes.
$15 at Target
3
Target.com
Cat & Jack 11-inch quilted scenic backpack
This bag is pretty no-frills — just one main compartment and a top-zip closure — but the eye-catching quilted scene, unique shape, and neutral fall tones (great for back-to-school!) make it way too cool to keep off this list. It also has a 100% recycled polyester shell and adjustable shoulder straps.
$15 at Target
4
Target.com
Wildkin 12-inch backpack
This pack is the priciest on our list, but with an extra (and insulated!) front pocket, padded adjustable straps, a mesh side pouch, and a slew of prints that will appeal to kids of all stripes, you really can’t go wrong.
$37.99 at Target
5
Target.com
JWorld Twise Side Kick 12-inch backpack
Don’t let it’s small size and silly animal faces fool you — this is a deceptively advanced pack. It has two (!) side bottle pockets; a spacious main compartment with a mesh divider; a front pocket with a school supplies organizer and key clip; and chest straps for added support.
$24 at Target

