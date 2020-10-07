Parenting

55 Hilarious Tweets About The Questions Kids Ask

"I was shaving and the 6yo asked why I was 'handsomeing.'"

Kids have a knack for asking truly ... unique questions. Meanwhile, parents can get pretty creative with their answers.

It’s no surprise the funny parents of Twitter often share snippets of these exchanges, with topics ranging from history to science to the mysteries of leprechauns.

We’ve rounded up 55 funny tweets from parents about the questions kids ask. Enjoy!

tweetfunny tweetsKidsParenting