Kim Kardashian Names 1 Of Her 'Biggest Turn-Ons' As She Breaks Down Her 'Man List'

The Skims co-founder read her list of qualities she seeks in a man to her friends in Milan – Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro and Tracy Romulus, according to The Daily Mail. The men at a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, she said, “just don’t check enough boxes on” her list.

Advertisement

“Number one, protect me. Number two, fight for me. Number three, good hygiene — I mean that’s like a given. I think I should just take that off. Number four, calm. Number five, no mom or dad issues. Six, patient. Seven, supportive. Genuinely happy for me. Successful. Good teeth.” Kardashian said.

“Teeth are like one of my biggest turn-ons. The straighter, the hornier I’ll get. Just kidding — but not kidding.”

Kardashian went on: “Spontaneous. Fun. My friends and family love him. Someone who can be a role model for my kids, especially someone my boys can look up to.”

And on: “Taller than me. Someone that loves to work out. A motivated person. A independent person that’s not clingy and someone with good taste.”

Advertisement

“No balding ... But then, I don’t know, if I’m also in love, I’ll rub your bald head, you know what I mean? But we’re just talking about our perfection list.”

Kardashian was candid about her love life earlier this season on her Hulu show when she told Scott Disick that she’s a “lights off” kind of woman.

“It’s so weird. I can walk out of a photo shoot with 100 people working on set. I can walk out in a thong,” she said.