26 Kitchen Products That'll Make You Think, "Why Didn't I Own That Already"

An awesome little handheld milk frother

"I did not know I needed this in my life. I saw a video of someone obsessed with the drink, London Fog (Earl Grey tea, vanilla, and milk), and she offhandedly mentioned you can easily make your own if you get a frother. At home, I mostly make different versions of drip coffee because frothers seemed so 'extra' until I got this! To put this little guy together, you do need two double-A batteries . It comes with a little stand. I made a very strong drip coffee ( Blue Bottle Bella Donovan ), warmed up whole milk in the microwave, stuck the frother in the middle of the milk, wiggled it around a bit, added three teaspoons of sugar (I like it sweet), and it was so good!!! So perfect. Plus, the side of the box has a QR code with a link to some recipes, a coupon, and it automatically registers your warranty. Pretty awesome! I’m super excited for future matcha lattes and practicing latte art. Also! My coffee shop costs, like, $5, almost $6, for a latte. I’m lactose intolerant, so every latte I have to pay $0.70 more. I just hate that! This will save me money, and I get my cozy caffeine fix in the comfort of my own home!" — RobinFromCalifornia