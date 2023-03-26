26 Kitchen Products That'll Make You Think, "Why Didn't I Own That Already"

Popular items from this list
An under the cabinet jar opener
"This is such a simple but useful product, I wonder why not every house has it as a default. Very easy to install, it stays hidden under the cabinet so you don't even see it. Opening bottles and jars is so easy that I was surprised. Definitely whoever came up with this product design deserves a big credit and thanks. I am 69 years old now, and over time, I had been losing the grip. This product helped a lot, and I wonder why all this time I had been wasting time and energy in simply opening a jar lid. Go buy this product. But be careful to install under a cabinet where your kids are not generally reaching out to. Teeth on this device are very sharp, so better to be careful." — N Tyagi
A magnetic stove shelf
"This is amazing, and I have no idea why I didn’t buy one of these years ago!!! My new stove wouldn’t get close enough to the wall to allow me to rest anything on top without it falling behind. This was absolutely PERFECT. I am very happy that the magnets provided were able to be moved. This allowed me to place them perfectly for maximum hold because my top was slightly curved." — JStill
A glass and stainless-steel oil sprayer
"The sprayer is made with a high-quality glass container and a spraying nozzle capable of producing a very fine mist. This is perfect for coating baking pans with oil and other cooking needs. The trigger is smooth and easy to use. The slim profile makes it easy to store and doesn't clog up precious kitchen storage space." — K.K.
A dishwasher-safe airtight cold-brew coffee maker
Includes a detachable infuser, lid, and pitcher. BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.Promising review:
"I received my first Takeya cold-brew maker as a gift for Christmas. I like it so much I bought another. It's easy to use and very easy to clean, plus it makes my morning coffee more palatable. It was well-packaged, has easy-to-follow instructions, and will get lots of use at my house. One of the best features is that it can be turned upside down with no leakage." — J. Lloyd
A terra-cotta bear to soften rock hard brown sugar
"After multiple containers for my brown sugar and continuously throwing my brown sugar away due to giant hard lumps, I began to wonder why our brown sugar never lumped as a child. That's when I remembered a weird brown bear in our sugar. After a quick Google search, I found this! I soaked it in water for 30 minutes and then added to my lumpy brown sugar...two days later, there is not a single lump in my sugar! Yay!" — Sneezeloaf
A pair of cut-resistant gloves
"After my husband sliced his finger on our mandolin, I decided to check out these gloves. We are both very impressed with how well they work. The company who sells these is also wonderful — they sent a follow-up email to ensure that we liked the gloves and would have replaced or refunded our money if we weren't happy. The only thing I was concerned about when I ordered the gloves was if I was buying the right size. My husband and I have different hand sizes, but the medium is working well for both of us. And knowing that they would send a different size free of charge was wonderful. Now, we don't have to worry about slicing off our fingers!" — That Author Guy's Wife
A six-piece pantry organization set
"EXACTLY WHAT I WAS LOOKING FOR. I needed these for the pantry organization journey I'm taking. I was very nervous because I was afraid they would be small, but they are perfect for all of my son's snacks, and I actually just purchased another set for the fridge! So in love and half the price of the popular mDesign ones. In LOVE!" — Camille Hatcher
An awesome Oxo Good Grips 3-in-1 avocado slicer
"Avocado? Yes, please! This tool is awesome. Easy to cut open the fruit. Pit remover works well, just push onto the pit and give it a twist, and the pit pops right out. The best part is the slicer. Makes beautiful slices for a great presentation. The tool can then be used to scrape any remaining fruit out of the skin. Really happy I bought this tool!" — NPR MAN
A three-piece pizza grilling set
"I have to admit that I was already a Cuisinart fan as I own a Cuisinart outdoor grill and have given two as wedding gifts. I was anxious to receive the new outdoor pizza maker as we live out in the country without the option of pizza delivery; so all of my past attempts at pizza making was with a boxed mix. My husband had the pizza maker assembled (along with the stand that is sold separately) and heated before the dough had even finished rising. Only have one recommendation: READ the Pizza Making Guide that includes several informative tips, especially the one suggesting to use cornmeal on the peel. We’re pizza-making pros now (by the second batch) and started experimenting with different recipes. When not in use, I like the design that mirrors the cosmetics of my outdoor grill." — Kris F
A stainless-steel rocking garlic press
"I like garlic very much, so I use this garlic press every day. It works very well, is easy to use, and is easy to clean. Compared with the garlic press I used before, this is more labor-saving and comfortable." — Jessica
A genius Whiskware pancake batter mixer
"I LOVE this thing! Breakfast has never been faster or easier! And it doesn't make noise that will wake everyone up while I am mixing. The silicone tip is real silicone (for those wondering about the pinch test) and does well against cast-iron. I have never been able to get my pancakes this fluffy until now! So great! Planning on buying more from this brand! It is also super easy to clean. The bottom comes off to fill it up, and it turns into a holder for the bottle by setting the top into the bottom setting. It suggests putting in your liquid first then your mix, but if making a large amount, you might have to gently tap it a bit." — KC Hunter
An easy-to-release tiny ice cube tray
"Best little ice cubes ever. They pop out of the tray really easily... especially after setting them out for a quick couple of minutes on the counter. Tipping the tray 30 degrees to level the water before putting them in the freezer is a great tip from another review. The cubes are the perfect size to scoop into my homemade iced mochas." — Heather
A very handy set of air fryer and Instant Pot Magnetic Cheat Sheets
"I am so happy that I decided to give this product a try! What an amazing idea. I placed the smaller magnet right on the Instant Pot and use it daily for a quick reference. Instead of searching the cookbook or internet, I can just glance over and know in an instant how to program my IP for that particular product." — Olesya R
A stackable cutlery drawer organizer
"I bought two of these, and I’m very pleased with them. The non-slip feature on the bottom is great — you won’t have cutlery sliding around when you open and close your drawers. I would highly recommend." — Chelsea C.
A lasagna pan
Made with an easy-release, silicone-based nonstick coating. The pan is dishwasher-safe, but hand-washing is recommended to extend product life.Promising review:
"We already use several Chicago Metallic pans for bread, and they're fantastic! This one was just like them, easy-release, hard to scratch, and a long-lasting nonstick surface. It's heavy enough to cook evenly, and all-around great. It's about 2 3/4 inches at the very bottom, angling out to maybe 3 inches at the top of each channel. We wouldn't want to put this in the dishwasher, although they say you can. The nonstick is really very good. Plus, the lip makes it a whole lot easier to lift in and out of the oven." — Craig L.
A dish squeegee
"OXO has such wonderful kitchen equipment, and this is no exception. It does a much better job than a Brillo pad, and lasts longer, too." — Emily Peters
A set of minimal but super chic pantry labels
Real and Vibrant
is a modern label shop that's woman-owned and based in Seattle, Washington.
A cast-iron skillet
"Lodge cast-iron pans are the best. My only regret is that I bought it for a man who didn't deserve it. The good thing? It'll last forever, so unless he throws it out or gives it away, he'll have a life-long reminder of what he lost!" — Carrie N
An awesome little handheld milk frother
"I did not know I needed this in my life. I saw a video of someone obsessed with the drink, London Fog (Earl Grey tea, vanilla, and milk), and she offhandedly mentioned you can easily make your own if you get a frother. At home, I mostly make different versions of drip coffee because frothers seemed so 'extra' until I got this! To put this little guy together, you do need two double-A batteries
. It comes with a little stand. I made a very strong drip coffee (Blue Bottle Bella Donovan
), warmed up whole milk in the microwave, stuck the frother in the middle of the milk, wiggled it around a bit, added three teaspoons of sugar (I like it sweet), and it was so good!!! So perfect. Plus, the side of the box has a QR code with a link to some recipes, a coupon, and it automatically registers your warranty. Pretty awesome! I’m super excited for future matcha lattes and practicing latte art. Also! My coffee shop costs, like, $5, almost $6, for a latte. I’m lactose intolerant, so every latte I have to pay $0.70 more. I just hate that! This will save me money, and I get my cozy caffeine fix in the comfort of my own home!" — RobinFromCalifornia
A set of nonstick oven liners
"I expected to be happy, but I'm thrilled! Each mat is pliable and fits the entire width of my standard oven. When the mat is against the back wall, it extends up to but not over the front lip of the floor. On first use, pizza cheese and sauce dripped onto the front edge of the mat and onto that uncovered lip. The baked-on cheese and sauce slid right off the mat! Effortlessly! After I cleaned up the lip, I layered a second mat to cover the lip. These mats are so great that I almost want food to drip on them so I can show off how wonderful they are." — Artset Outset
A three-compartment lid organizer
"I love, love, love this storage container. Sounds silly, but it changed my life. No longer do I have to play storage container Jenga! No more stuff falling out of the cabinet every time I open the cupboard. Now, I can stack my lids in the organizer, and my storage containers fit nicely on the shelf — I have a lot of storage containers. I would definitely buy this again and again. Great product!" — Laura
A pair of silicone oven mitts
"As someone who is super afraid of being burned, I am happily using these. They do reach all the way up the arm so that I feel safe reaching into my old oven. I don't have any problems bending my fingers to grip things, and so far, I haven't felt any heat when taking things out. Before I was using a 20-year-old woven glove that was past its prime. I haven't felt safe using anything but that single glove. Now, I have these, and they're fantastic." — Jenne Schrader
A storage bin with a spout
"Love these sooo much I bought three! I use them to hold rice, homemade breadcrumbs, and coconut flour. The caps make a nice airtight lid, and they're very convenient to use, always right where you need them to be. The sizing on the bin itself is a little tall, so I store these lying down in my cabinets; otherwise, they don't fit." — Chris
A dishwasher magnet
"I could not be happier with this product. I've recently moved to care for my mother with Alzheimer's. This has stopped the incessant question of clean or dirty. Well-made and durable!" — jedismama2010
A dishwasher-safe apple slicer
"Seriously, why has this never been invented before? It's the best thing in the history of apples! It cuts the apples in perfect sizes for kids (and even me), and the bottom base to push the blade all the way down is a game-changer. I always hated cutting apples because the last push was annoying and made slices fly everywhere. This is easy and keeps them all mostly attached. Love, love, love it!" — jbug
A clip-on strainer
"After many years of failing to drain skillets and pots by using a lid, I searched for and bought this guy. Wow! I can't believe I lived without this for so long. It's a dream to drain water from pasta, and grease from meat. No slippage, and it works great. Just need to be a little careful if you've got a lot of food in the pot/pan, as some of it can escape over the top, but the use of a spoon to keep it at bay works well." — R. Higgins