Amazon An under-cabinet jar opener, a chopping rocker knife and an electric peeler.

Reduced mobility and limited dexterity shouldn’t stifle your love of cooking or your independence. Sometimes all you need is a helpful and innovative gadget that can make the tasks you do in the kitchen easier (and maybe even a little fun).

We relied on reviews from people who say they have various dexterity limitations caused by arthritis, surgeries and other life events in order to create this selection of ergonomic kitchen tools that may help others, too.

Make life a little easier with items like an automatic stirrer, a nonstick meat masher and an angled knife that was designed by an occupational therapist.