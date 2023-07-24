Reduced mobility and limited dexterity shouldn’t stifle your love of cooking or your independence. Sometimes all you need is a helpful and innovative gadget that can make the tasks you do in the kitchen easier (and maybe even a little fun).
We relied on reviews from people who say they have various dexterity limitations caused by arthritis, surgeries and other life events in order to create this selection of ergonomic kitchen tools that may help others, too.
Advertisement
Make life a little easier with items like an automatic stirrer, a nonstick meat masher and an angled knife that was designed by an occupational therapist.
1
An under-cabinet jar opener
2
An electric peeler
3
A rocking garlic crusher
Advertisement
4
An angled ergonomic knife
5
A twist-action citrus juicer
6
A one-step pepper corer
Advertisement
7
An automatic stirrer
8
A chopping rocker knife
9
A nonstick mashing tool
Advertisement
10
A 10-in-1 veggie chopper
11
A multi-functional jar and can opener
12
An electric can opener
Advertisement