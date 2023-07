An electric can opener

The Kitchen Mama electric opener makes easy work of opening cans and ensures that no blades come in contact with foods or any sharp edges are left behind. It's battery-operated and starts and stops with just one push of a button.: "...I am in my late 70s, in a wheelchair, and dealing with several different forms of painful arthritis. I still cook for myself and my husband and try to do as much 'from scratch' as I can. That means I open cans on a pretty regular basis. My new Kitchen Mama electric can opener arrived today. I think the next sentence says a LOT. I opened the box, removed the can opener, cleaned it with a food safe disinfecting wipe, installed 4 AA batteries, set a standard size can of chickpeas on the counter, set the can opener down on top of the can, pressed the button, and the can open started rotating around the top of the can. THAT'S IT!!! I didn't have to fidget with positioning. I just sat it on top of the lid with the can opening part where I thought it should sit. No sharp edges, no muss, no fuss. I have only opened several different sized cans before writing this review which is why I promised to come back and report if any problems develop. This can opener is a life changer for me in the kitchen." — P. Smith (This review was edited for length. Read the full review .)