Kourtney Kardashian Uses Kim K's Biggest Insult As Her Birthday Cake Topper

Kourtney Kardashian proved she can take an insult and turn it into something sweet.
The Lemme founder ― who turns 45 on April 18 ― kicked off her birthday celebrations early this weekend, and showed just how well she can take a joke.
Kourtney posted photos of her many birthday cakes in an Instagram post on Monday, one of which featured a topper alluding to one of Kim Kardashian’s biggest digs at her older sister.
Kim originally dubbed her sister the “least exciting to look at” during a heated fight on the family’s reality TV show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” back in 2018.
Luckily, the birthday cake topper was reworked in Kourtney’s favor for her celebrations, and read “Happy Birthday To The Most Exciting To Look At.”
The birthday girl posed next to the hilarious birthday cake topper with a huge grin on her face in two of the photos:
Kourtney’s Instagram carousel also showed off an array of other colorful cakes, which read “Aries Baby,” “Happy Birthday Kourt” and “Just Living Life,” another reference to one of the Poosh founder’s famous lines on her family’s reality show.
On the latest season of “The Kardashians” on Hulu, viewers got to see that tensions between Kourtney and Kim still remained high all these years later, as Kourtney said in an intense phone call that she hated her younger sister, and was happiest without her family in her life.
Kourtney even spoke about her continued fighting with Kim in a birthday tribute she posted in honor of the Skims founder last year.
“People think the fights they’ve seen on TV are bad, if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school,” Kourtney wrote, as she joked about “the joys of sisterhood.”
Despite the bickering, Kourtney still told Kim: “I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy.”