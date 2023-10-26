LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kris Jenner is getting candid about her past infidelity to attorney Robert Kardashian.

On Thursday’s episode of reality show “The Kardashians,” Khloé Kardashian asked why her mom had cheated on her dad during their 1978-1991 marriage.

“I think being really young and dumb is something that plays into it because you don’t really understand the consequences of your actions,” Jenner answered.

Advertisement

The Good American co-founder then grilled the “momager,” asking, “But what was my dad not doing that made you want to look elsewhere?”

Robert Kardashian was married to Kris Jenner from 1978 to 1991. Ron Galella via Getty Images

The tough question left Jenner — who opened up in 2020 about her past affair — at a loss for words.

“[Robert Kardashian] was such a great husband and such a great dad, and I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else,” she finally replied. “I made a huge mistake. That’s, like, my life’s biggest regret.”

Her remarks come a week after “The Kardashians” featured another heart-to-heart between Jenner and Khloé Kardashian. On that episode, the daughter discussed her own struggle to trust again after being cheated on multiple times.

Advertisement

Elsewhere on Thursday’s show, Jenner said that she became “best friends” with Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003, after they split.

“We talked on the phone all day long, helped each other through things all the time,” she shared. “And I did have regrets. I thought, ‘Wow, what was I thinking?’”

Jenner then ruminated on being grateful for her missteps, adding that without them, she wouldn’t now have her two youngest daughters.

“I’m not proud of the way that I behaved during that time, but you know what? Everything happens for a reason,” she said. “I really do live my life by thinking God has a plan. And without that whole thing happening, there never would have been Kendall and Kylie [Jenner].”

During their marriage, Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian welcomed three daughters — Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian — as well as a son, Rob Kardashian.

Advertisement

Kris Jenner (left) alongside Caitlyn Jenner (then known as Bruce Jenner) and daughter Kendall Jenner. Jamie Squire via Getty Images

Just one month after her divorce from Robert Kardashian was finalized, Jenner tied the knot with former Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner, then known as Bruce Jenner. They share daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

After more than two decades of marriage, Caitlyn and Kris Jenner finalized their own divorce.

Caitlyn Jenner, who is transgender, spoke about what caused them to part ways while appearing on the “Literally! With Rob Lowe” podcast in 2020.

From left to right: Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner (then Bruce Jenner), Kris Jenner, Robert Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images

“After 23 years, Kris and I went our separate directions,” she revealed. “My identity ... was not a big part of us separating. There was so many other bigger issues out there.”

Advertisement