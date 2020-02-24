Emma McIntyre via Getty Images Kristin Davis talks about parenting her two adopted children.

Kristin Davis has been very open about her experience as a parent.

The actor adopted a daughter, Gemma Rose, in 2011, and a son, Wilson, in 2018. Since becoming a mom, she’s shared her thoughts on subjects like interracial adoption, single motherhood and more.

In honor of her birthday, here are 15 quotes about motherhood from Davis.

On How Parenthood Transformed Her

“I was talking to a single friend the other day, and he said, ‘I’m watching something on television about the space station.’ And I thought, I remember those days. [Motherhood] is a lot of responsibility. But a really joyous part that I didn’t understand until they came into my life, is that they are a surprise every day. You don’t know what is going to come out of their mouths. It’s just such an adventure and they bring so much to you. We get stressed about trying to be perfect, but they are such little wonders all on their own. I just feel like I’m there to support them.”

On Raising Black Children

“Because my children are African-American, I feel like it’s my duty and my job to do as much research, as much work, build as many bridges as possible because you are their community. And that is key. And that is so important. So I work at that every day trying to figure out how I can make sure they have access to the black community, that they’re part of it, that they’re not separated from it.”

On The Early Years

“She’s a big girl. She just last week started pulling herself up to standing. It really goes by fast. Everyone says that, but until you’re there you really can’t quite believe it. It’s a lot of responsibility being a single mom, but in some ways I wish I had come to it sooner.”

On Raising Philanthropic Kids

“You want your children to grow up to be great citizens, of course. I sent my daughter to a school where social justice is important. They teach that as part of their curriculum. I didn’t get to go to a school like that, but my parents instilled that. This past summer, I took both children on our trip to South Africa and Zambia. So they got to see a whole other side of the world. They saw baby elephants which was amazing. I didn’t do anything like that when I was a kid. So I don’t think there’s any recipe. I believe they are going to be who they are going to be. But exposing them to different things is something that I can give to them and they love it. My 7-year-old daughter just loved the trip. She is an awesome little traveler.”

On Prejudice

“When she was a baby and I would be holding her in my arms people would say to me, ‘Won’t she be a great basketball player.’ I would just have to be like, ‘This is a baby.’ How could you say that without being mortified? How dare they limit my child! How dare they make that assumption.”

On Parenting Babies

“The only challenge is getting out of the house... I knew this would be true but you’re so attached and it’s just so fun to be there that it’s hard to go.”

On Domestic Adoption

“I had seen too many nighttime television shows about the drama [of domestic adoptions]. I was very nervous. I had planned to do it internationally, but I realized the wait was three to five years and I just couldn’t wait that long. Here in our country we have kids in need and the foster system is not really a great option. Once I made the decision, it moved very quickly and I have a beautiful, healthy, baby girl.”

On Parenting Fears

“I am white. I have lived in white privilege. I thought I knew before adopting my daughter that I was in white privilege, that I understood what that meant. But until you actually have a child, which is like your heart being outside you, and that heart happens to be in a brown body, and you have people who are actively working against your child, it’s hard. It fills me with terror.”

On Empowering Her Daughter

“I always tell [my daughter] that her curls are beautiful, your black skin is beautiful. You’re beautiful. You’re powerful. You’re a goddess.”

On Baby Names

“I had totally forgotten that on ‘Sex and the City’ I also had a child named Rose and since I did this whole thing in secret I didn’t talk to anybody about the naming or the adopting at all and I didn’t realize the connection. Then we announced and everybody was like, ‘Oh, she named her after her “Sex and The City” baby.’ I didn’t even consciously [realize it], not at all, not at all. I almost named her Rose as a first name because I kept thinking it’s such a beautiful name. Isn’t it weird? I think it was lodged unconsciously.”

On Adopting Her Son

“She said, ‘Mommy, I would really love a black little brother.’ And I was like, ‘I totally understand, baby’ ... I just told [the agency] that our hearts were open and our home was open and if a baby needs us we’re here. And then one day, there he was. And I tell you, my daughter didn’t bat an eye. She was like, ‘There he is.’ So beautiful. And then she held him and fed him. She’s just the best big sister.”

On Racism

“It’s one thing to be watching it happening to other people and it’s another thing when it’s happening to your child ― and you haven’t personally been through it. It’s a big issue. It’s something I think about every day.”

On Balancing Broadway And Parenting

“The show is at night most of the days, so I spend all morning and all day with her then I go do the show at night.”

On Choosing To Become A Single Mom

“You have to obviously think it through. Best case scenario, you’re obviously raising it with a father. It does give me pause to think about doing it alone. I feel like it’s a really hard job.”

On Adoption Challenges