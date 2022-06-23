Kyle Rittenhouse Announces New Video Game To Shoot ‘Fake News’

Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed two unarmed men during a 2020 racial justice protest, is releasing a video game that allows players to shoot turkeys symbolizing the media.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of homicide for the Kenosha, Wisconsin, shootings, and has become a celebrated figure in rightwing media. His new game ― announced Thursday amid a push for gun legislation in the wake of mass shootings ― features “fake news turkeys” that are labeled “fake news” and “MSDNC.”

In a promotional video posted on Twitter, Rittenhouse claims the “media is nothing but a bunch of turkeys with nothing better to do than push their lying agenda and destroy innocent people’s lives.”

Rittenhouse is collaborating on the game with Mint Studios, whose CEO Mint Chip told the Washington Examiner that the company “had to step in to help Kyle after we saw what was done to him.”

The game website says some funds will go to “legal defense against the fake news.”

“There’s going to be some media accountability coming soon,” Rittenhouse told Fox News last December, although he has not said who he plans to sue.

Rittenhouse’s promotional video for his game included a rap about bankrupting the news.

“It’s the fake news turkey shoot/ Got a laser gun going pew pew pew/ Follow my suits/ We about to bankrupt the fake news.”

