Kylie Jenner Shuts Down Influencer Who Accused Her Of Copying Photo

Kylie Jenner pushed back after an Instagram influencer claimed the beauty mogul had ripped off her own photograph.

Over the weekend, Jenner posted an image of herself on Instagram wearing nothing but a giant straw hat while on vacation in Turks and Caicos.

The image, which Jenner captioned with just “vacation mode,” garnered a lot of comments — notably from Amanda Ensing, who has over a million followers.

Ensing commented that Jenner’s photo looked “awfully familiar,” accompanied by a quizzical and sweating emoji.

She was likely referencing a photo posted on her own account in June in which she, too, is naked and wearing only a straw hat, her face obstructed by the brim. While Jenner’s straw hat is larger and her background setting is different ― Ensing is seated on the ground while Jenner sits on a fountain’s edge ― the images are definitely similar.

Undeterred, Jenner replied to Ensing by quoting her sister, Kim Kardashian, and said that Ensing wasn’t on her “mood board” but that she did get her inspiration from Pinterest.

Drama, drama, drama!