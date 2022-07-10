Kylie Jenner Fires Back At Instacart Worker She Says Is 'Lying For Attention'

Kylie Jenner has some words for her chatty delivery driver.

On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul was called out on TikTok by someone claiming his Instacart job sent him to deliver a $12 pack of pepperoni to Jenner’s house in Los Angeles.

The user, Pablo Tamayo, went viral after posting footage recapping his experience bringing the alleged order to Jenner’s home, which he told his followers he recognized from photos on social media.

Tamayo bashed the “Kardashians” star, saying that she tipped poorly and that he heard a baby “scream” while he was at the home dropping off her order.

“This bitch could have paid me more,” Tamayo said in the video as he showed viewers the pepperoni that Jenner ordered from the high-end grocery store Erewhon.

“It’s under the name of Ashton, so I’m guessing it’s for her assistant or something,” he explained.

Tamayo began the video in his car, telling viewers that he had just arrived at a house to deliver an Instacart order. He told his more than 400,000 followers that he saw a slew of security personnel as he got closer and realized the house looked familiar.

After explaining that he recognized the house as Jenner’s, he looked it up online to confirm his speculation.

He then went on to share what he claims was his experience at the social media icon’s home, while recording glimpses of the incident.

The clip showed Tamayo walking up to the residence. “You guys, I’m freaking out right now. Oh my gosh. I don’t know how I’m supposed to get in,” he told his followers before asking a security guard, “Hi, I have an order for Ashton. Is this Kylie Jenner’s house?”

“I just went into Kylie’s house,” he said, once back in his car. Tamayo said there was a pathway “with, like, a river beneath it,” before describing “all these assistants, all these maids and shit.”

Tamayo then noted that he didn’t see any members of the famous family: “I didn’t see Kylie, I didn’t see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream.”

Commenters on the video quickly assumed the baby was likely Jenner’s son that she and rapper Travis Scott welcomed in February.

He captioned his TikTok video with the words “I CANNOT MAKE THIS SHIT UP.” However, after his video went viral, Jenner seemingly blasted the driver’s validity.

In a video posted the next day, she shared footage of herself making a salami and pepperoni sandwich, which showcased Scott, the father of Jenner’s kids, in the background.

Jenner didn’t mention Tamayo by name, but alluded to the drama by appearing to call out the influencer in the comments section of her own upload, writing, “If you don’t know what I’m talking about, just move on.”

“No one comes through the gate! the river ?? no river. the lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry,” she said in since-deleted comments on her own post, according to Page Six.

“I did not order this myself. ! he WAS tipped through the app. lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??”

In a follow-up video that garnered over 7.2 million views as of Sunday afternoon, Tamayo reacted to the reality star’s TikTok and an Instagram story — which featured her and Travis eating their sandwiches, with the caption: “bae said i want a sandwich.”

Tamayo replied “ur welcome travis” alongside smiling emojis.

In February, Jenner welcomed her son with Scott. At the time, the couple shared the newborn’s name was Wolf, but they have since decided to change it.

The pair are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

Instacart did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment.