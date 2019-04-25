Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Says Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Should Resign

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Thursday called on Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh (D) to resign, saying that “she has lost the public trust,” following revelations that she earned hundreds of thousands of dollars by selling her children’s book series to companies doing business in the city.
“She is clearly not fit to lead,” he tweeted, joining a number of city and state lawmakers who have already called for her resignation.
Earlier Thursday morning, FBI and IRS agents raided Pugh’s home and City Hall office.
A Baltimore Sun investigation earlier this year revealed that Pugh sold thousands of copies of her self-published “Healthy Holly” children’s book series to companies seeking contracts with the city, including medical giant Kaiser Permanente.
She also sold the book to the University of Maryland Medical System, where she had been a longtime board member.
In response, Hogan ordered the state prosecutor to open an investigation into the scandal on April 1.
Pugh has been on indefinite leave since April 1 after being hospitalized for pneumonia, but has vowed to return to office.
On Wednesday, acting mayor Jack Young announced that he had fired three of Pugh’s aides. Several others are on paid leave.