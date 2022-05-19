The Las Vegas Sun issued a plea to non-MAGA Republicans to “reach out to us” because the current crop of GOP candidates in the state are too extreme to back.

The newspaper’s editorial board, in an essay published Sunday, said it had “endorsed Republicans in the past and might do so again in the future.”

“Yet as we survey the field of Republican candidates across the state, we are struggling to identify those who are not an active threat to American democracy or the institutions of government that have sustained our republic for 250 years,” it continued.

The five leading GOP Nevada gubernatorial candidates have all “gone on record as both supporting and contributing” to former President Donald Trump’s baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him, the board said.