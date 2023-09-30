Late 'Wild 'N Out' Star Jacky Oh's Cause Of Death Revealed

Jacky Oh, whose real name was Jacklyn Smith, had cosmetic surgery before she died. Paras Griffin via Getty Images

The cause of death for “Wild ’N Out” star Jacky Oh has officially been disclosed.

The late actor had established herself as a popular talent on BET’s rap battle show but died suddenly at 32 on May 31. The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner has now completed an autopsy report that gives mourning friends, fans and relatives some answers.

The document obtained by the Los Angeles Times and multiple other outlets Friday revealed Jacky Oh, whose real name was Jacklyn Smith, died accidentally as a result of complications from cosmetic surgery from “gluteal augmentation” in Miami one day earlier.

Advertisement

The popular “BBL,” or Brazilian butt lift, procedure of liposuction and fat transfer from one area of the body to the buttocks concluded without complication, according to the report.

The autopsy showed Jacky Oh was given several post-surgery medications — ciprofloxacin, oxycodone and ondansetron for potential infection, pain and nausea, respectively.

On May 31, a nurse advised her to stop the ondansetron and take ibuprofen for a headache that she said was worsening. She “began to feel like her head was burning” and had “difficulty speaking,” according to the report, prompting Jacky Oh’s aunt, who had traveled to Miami with her, to call 911.

Jacky Oh was found unresponsive in her hotel room when emergency services arrived. She was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital. The autopsy revealed she had swelling in her brain as well as bleeding of the skin in the torso area when she died.

Advertisement

Jacky Oh is survived by D.C. Young Fly, her former “Wild ’N Out” co-star, and their three children.

Jacky Oh had three children with her former partner, D.C. Young Fly (left). Paras Griffin via Getty Images

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ’N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” BET Media Group said in an Instagram statement at the time.

Jacky Oh and Young Fly began dating in 2015 and had their first child in 2017. She told DJ Smallz Eyes in an interview at the time that she felt pressure to “snap back” after giving birth, and recalled looking in the mirror and thinking: “I need to lose some damn weight.”

Jacky Oh was buried in June at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, according to the LA Times. Young Fly, whose real name is John Whitfield, eulogized his late partner at the memorial before releasing doves into the sky in her honor.