Laura Ingraham Scorched After Slamming Pete Buttigieg For Being 'Self-Righteous'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham slammed South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg for being “self-righteous” on Monday and Twitter critics weren’t about to let her get away with it.

Buttigieg, who recently launched a presidential exploratory committee, was speaking at the LGBTQ Victory Fund National Champagne Brunch in Washington over the weekend when he said his being gay was not the result of a personal decision.

“If me being gay was a choice, it was a choice that was made far, far above my pay grade,” Buttigieg said. “And that’s the thing I wish the Mike Pences of the world would understand. That if you got a problem with who I am, your problem is not with me ― your quarrel, sir, is with my creator.”

Vice President Pence, an evangelical Christian, has come under fire for his views against same-sex marriage and transgender rights, and for supporting conversion therapy. In January, Pence also defended his wife Karen’s decision to teach at a school that banned LGBTQ students and employees.

Ingraham responded:

Mayor Pete comes off as more sanctimonious and self-righteous here than most Evangelical Christians I've met: "Buttigieg to Pence: 'Your problem is not with me -- your quarrel, sir, is with my creator'" @CNNPolitics https://t.co/wrm13pRdtE — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 8, 2019

Ingraham’s critics claimed her comments were sour grapes because a politician on the other side of the aisle was espousing tolerance and roasting evangelical Christians for their hypocritical support of the “porn star presidency”:

It's so fun watching you guys get all butthurt about losing the "real Christian" narrative now, especially since you've been getting decades of mileage out of it to date. Sorry, but turnabout's fair play! 🤷‍♂️ — Pat (@castlecraver) April 8, 2019

Of course when Pence says that stuff it's perfectly cool. — Roscoe (@doctorfeelmeh) April 8, 2019

To be sanctimonious is to act as though you’re morally superior to someone else. I’m curious why you feel Buttigieg gets that label here rather than Pence — Grant (@DicoDeMinimis) April 8, 2019

I know what a cheek, it would almost be like a President saying i grab them by the P$%^Y? oh wait he did right after church. — keefer36 (@keefer361) April 8, 2019

Could be that she sees Mayor Pete as the electoral threat to Trump that I think he is becoming .... — Sugaree🇺🇸🐰 (@sugaree71) April 8, 2019

Yea doesn’t he rock. Go brother Pete! — K.c. Karen Hill McDermott (@Kckarenhill) April 9, 2019

Mayor Pete is spot on. Fabulous response to homophobes far and wide. — Dist 5 Coalition (@Dist_5) April 8, 2019

If you don’t like him he is definitely doing something very right!! Keep it up! — Sweetpea616 (@Sweetpea61600) April 8, 2019