Laura Ingraham Scorched After Slamming Pete Buttigieg For Being 'Self-Righteous'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham slammed South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg for being “self-righteous” on Monday and Twitter critics weren’t about to let her get away with it.
Buttigieg, who recently launched a presidential exploratory committee, was speaking at the LGBTQ Victory Fund National Champagne Brunch in Washington over the weekend when he said his being gay was not the result of a personal decision.
“If me being gay was a choice, it was a choice that was made far, far above my pay grade,” Buttigieg said. “And that’s the thing I wish the Mike Pences of the world would understand. That if you got a problem with who I am, your problem is not with me ― your quarrel, sir, is with my creator.”
Vice President Pence, an evangelical Christian, has come under fire for his views against same-sex marriage and transgender rights, and for supporting conversion therapy. In January, Pence also defended his wife Karen’s decision to teach at a school that banned LGBTQ students and employees.
Ingraham responded:
Ingraham’s critics claimed her comments were sour grapes because a politician on the other side of the aisle was espousing tolerance and roasting evangelical Christians for their hypocritical support of the “porn star presidency”: