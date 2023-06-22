House Sidelines Lauren Boebert’s Impeachment Resolution

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives voted Thursday to send Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) impeachment resolution to a committee.

The Colorado Republican initially wanted to actually impeach President Joe Biden, and she used a special House procedure that would have forced the vote, but the idea was unpopular with a lot of Republicans and she wound up settling for the committee referral instead.

Advertisement

“People just all talked about it,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told HuffPost before the vote. “We want to make sure the investigation can continue through and nothing goes to harm that, so referring it to committee.”

Nevertheless, Boebert described Thursday’s vote as historic, hailing it as the first time in 24 years that a Republican majority moved forward with impeachment proceedings against a current president.

Instead of enforcing immigration laws, Boebert said of Biden, “he has lawlessly ignored them and released more than 2 million illegal aliens into the interior of the United States without any enforcement mechanism to ensure they appear in immigration court.”

Last year Customs and Border Protection arrests at the border exceeded 2 million for the first time, though apprehensions have slowed since then. More than a million of those arrested have been screened and released in the U.S. to await court proceedings adjudicating their status.

Advertisement

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) mocked Republicans for trying to impeach the president instead of trying to change immigration laws.

“If they wanted to, they would legislate in a way that would change a policy, but that’s not what they want to do. This is about protecting Donald Trump,” McGovern said.

The Justice Department indicted Trump earlier this month for obstruction of Justice and other charges relating to his refusal to hand over classified documents after leaving the White House. House Republicans ratcheted up their attacks on Biden after the indictment, particularly highlighting an unverified allegation that Biden took a bribe when he was vice president.

The impeachment resolution only concerns border security, omitting other prominent Republican complaints about Biden, such as the alleged bribe, the hasty U.S withdrawal from Afghanistan and the alleged “weaponization” of the government against Trump and his supporters.

It appears that support for impeaching Biden now is mostly confined to the ranks of the far-right House Freedom Caucus. Several Republicans said in response to Boebert’s gambit to force a vote this week that it was too soon to impeach.

Advertisement

Fending off Boebert’s “privileged” resolution represents McCarthy’s latest success in tamping down dissent among right-wing Republicans, many of whom only reluctantly supported his speakership. Earlier this month, hardliners stalled House proceedings to protest a budget deal McCarthy struck with Biden.