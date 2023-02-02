What's Hot

Ted Cruz Tells Texans To Stay Warm Only To Be Mocked With Cancun Jokes

Vermont Man Dies After Brawl Breaks Out At Middle School Basketball Game

Ashton Kutcher Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Allegations

California Police Shot And Killed Black Double Amputee As He Attempted To Flee

Kamala Harris Speaks At Tyre Nichols' Funeral: He 'Should Have Been Safe'

No Classified Materials Found In Search Of Biden's Rehoboth Home, Lawyer Says

Vladimir Putin's Former Speechwriter Predicts Coup To Oust Putin Is 'Real Possibility'

Stephen King Calls Out 1 Distracting Mistake In ‘The Last Of Us’

Andrew Tate Loses Appeal In Romania, To Be Held 30 More Days

Arizona's Secretary Of State Says Kari Lake's Tweet Broke State Law

14-Year-Old Cowboy Dies After Riding Bull For First Time In A Rodeo

Hunter Biden Seeks Federal Probe Of Trump Allies Over Laptop

PoliticsLauren Boebertgun ownership

Lauren Boebert Takes Shocking Gun Statistic The Worst Possible Way

"We need to get our numbers up," the gun-loving lawmaker said.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Americans own nearly half the world’s civilian-held guns ― but according to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), that’s still not enough.

“The Second Amendment is absolute, and it’s here to stay,” Boebert said Wednesday during a House floor speech. “A recent report states that Americans own 46% of the world’s guns. I think we need to get our numbers up, boys and girls.”

That statistic appears to be from a 2018 report by the Small Arms Survey, an independent global research project based in Geneva, that found Americans owned about 46% of the world’s estimated 857 million weapons in civilian hands, despite making up only 4% of the global population. Of more than 1 billion firearms in the world, civilians owned around 85%, the survey found.

The U.S. was the only country found to have more civilian-owned guns than it has people.

“The biggest force pushing up gun ownership around the world is civilian ownership in the United States. Ordinary American people buy approximately 14 million new and imported guns every year,” survey author Aaron Karp said at the time, according to Reuters.

Boebert made the comment while arguing against a new rule targeting pistol attachments known as “stabilizing braces.” The rule was announced last month by the Justice Department as part of the Biden administration’s effort to tighten gun regulations.

Boebert, a firearm fanatic who narrowly won reelection in November, owned a gun-themed restaurant in Rifle, Colorado, called Shooter’s Grill. Prior to its closure last year, it served dishes like “Shotgun” burritos, “Locked N’ Loaded” nachos” and “Rifle” toast.” In 2021, the divisive lawmaker made headlines after she and her four children posed with assault rifles in front of a Christmas tree.

Already this year, there have been dozens of mass shootings across the U.S., including two in California last month that left at least 19 people dead. According to the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive, at least 3,739 people have been killed by guns so far this year.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community