Rep. Lauren Boebert Says Son's Arrest 'Breaks My Heart'

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is speaking out about her son’s arrest on Tuesday in connection with a series of vehicle trespassing and property thefts in Rifle, Colorado.
Tyler Jay Boebert, 18, is facing 22 charges: four felony counts of criminal possession of ID documents, one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony and 15 misdemeanor and petty offenses.
On Wednesday, Lauren Boebert shared a statement to HuffPost, saying her son’s arrest “breaks my heart,” but he “will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen.”
The complete statement can be read below.
“I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man, and the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for. It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track. I will never give up on him and I will continue to be there for him. As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen.”
Tyler Jay Boebert’s arrest comes about six weeks after his dad, Jayson Boebert, was arrested for third-degree criminal trespass, obstruction and disorderly conduct, in connection with an altercation he had with Lauren Boebert at a Colorado restaurant. The pair, who were married for nearly 18 years, divorced last year.
Currently, the congresswoman is trying to boost her chances of reelection by switching from Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District to the more conservative 4th District.