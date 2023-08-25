Lawrence O'Donnell Makes Stark Prediction About The Future Of Trump's Mug Shot

LOADING ERROR LOADING

“One of the rituals of the second term of presidency is significant number of hours spent posing for your presidential portrait. If you’re a one-term president, you usually haven’t done that,” O’Donnell said.

Advertisement

“There is Donald Trump’s presidential portrait,” he continued. “There will be no picture of Donald Trump that lives longer or is seen by more people in the history of the world than that picture, which people will be looking at 300 years from now as the picture of the 45th president of the United States.”

Trump surrendered to authorities at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, a day before the deadline set by District Attorney Fani Willis.

He was entered into the Fulton County Jail database under prisoner number P01135809.

Willis’ office indicted the former president and 18 allies earlier this month on racketeering, conspiracy and other criminal charges over their push to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Trump’s mug shot is the first to be taken of a U.S. president. He already made history in March when he became the first president ever to be indicted.

Advertisement

He now faces a total of 91 criminal counts spread across four indictments. He’s charged in two federal cases concerning his handling of classified documents and his attempted coup, and in Manhattan for allegedly falsifying business records.

Many of the charges carry the potential for substantial prison time.