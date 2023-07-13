Lea Michele Shares Heartwarming Memory Of Cory Monteith, 10 Years After His Death

Lea Michele is honoring the memory of her former boyfriend and “Glee” co-star Cory Monteith in a heartfelt way.

On Thursday, Michele paid tribute to Monteith on the 10th anniversary of his death with a throwback photo on Instagram.

“Hey you. 10 years,” she wrote in the caption. “It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time. I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten.”

Michele ended her note with an nod to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last year at age 50.

Monteith’s “Glee” character, Finn Hudson, played the drums in many of the show’s musical numbers, while the actor himself was a drummer for the California-based indie rock band Bonnie Dune prior to landing the role.

Lea Michele (left) and Cory Monteith in 2013. Imeh Akpanudosen via Getty Images

“We miss you every day and will never forget the light you to brought to us all. I miss you big guy,” she added. “I hope you found Taylor up there and are playing the drums together.”

Monteith was 31 when he died of a drug overdose in 2013. He and Michele were in a relationship at the time of his death. Though the exact timeline of their romance is unclear, the pair met while filing the debut season of “Glee” in 2009.

Michele went on to find love with husband Zandy Reich, with whom she shares a 2-year-old son, Ever. Still, the actor ― who is currently starring in Broadway’s “Funny Girl” ― has notably paid tribute to Monteith numerous times on social media, and has at least two tattoos dedicated to his memory.

She also spoke fondly of her ex while performing a concert in Washington, D.C. last year. In an emotional speech, she shared why she has never watched “The Quarterback,” a special “Glee” episode that was dedicated to Monteith after his death.

“It’s the only one I’ve not seen,” she said at the time. “Because I think if I don’t watch it, it just kind of feels like Finn is still there.”