We all use Google to find new products on a daily basis. Whether you’re looking for an alternative to the never-released Apple AirPower or want to learn how to pack a lunch without using plastic, we’ve all turned to Google in our time of need for research or answers to questions.

If you’re a small business owner, you know that your customers use Google to find new products on a daily basis. That means you need a top-notch Google AdWords campaign to connect searchers to your site and avoid losing out to the better-optimized competition.

The Ultimate Guide To Google AdWords is a crash course to help you get the skills you need to set up your own AdWords account and gain a better understanding of what search-based keywords can be used to your advantage. You’ll also learn how to optimize your Google AdWords campaign and be able to track sales, revenue and form submissions. You’ll even learn organizational techniques like how to structure your account, campaigns, ad groups and keywords for the best results for your brand.

The course includes 70 lectures and 18 hours of content, as well as a certification of completion. The lectures are taught by Isaac Rudansky, the founder of AdVenture Media who has consulted with his team for more than 450 companies around the world.

The Ultimate Guide To Google AdWords is currently available for just $13, a small price to pay to learn how to outrank the competition.

