Lil Nas X Brings Big Peacock Energy To VMAs With Massive Feather Look

Lil Nas X sported a hair-raising, peacock-like look on the MTV Video Music Awards black carpet Sunday.
The “That’s What I Want” singer, who has a history of ruffling critics’ feathers, spread his metaphorical wings before the award ceremony in a look from designer Harris Reed.
The feathery, expansive garb surrounded the shirtless rapper in a circular design that wrapped around him.
Lil Nas X’s ensemble was all black, while iconic model Iman sported a white and gold version during the 2021 Met Gala.
You can check out more of Lil Nas X’s look below.
Lil Nas X is nominated in seven different categories in Sunday’s VMAs, including a “Video of the Year” nom alongside rapper Jack Harlow for his song “Industry Baby” and a nomination for “Artist of the Year.”
You can follow along with the night’s winners here.