Lil Nas X Brings Big Peacock Energy To VMAs With Massive Feather Look

Lil Nas X sported a hair-raising, peacock-like look on the MTV Video Music Awards black carpet Sunday.

The “That’s What I Want” singer, who has a history of ruffling critics’ feathers, spread his metaphorical wings before the award ceremony in a look from designer Harris Reed.

Advertisement

The feathery, expansive garb surrounded the shirtless rapper in a circular design that wrapped around him.

Lil Nas X’s ensemble was all black, while iconic model Iman sported a white and gold version during the 2021 Met Gala.

Lil Nas X's outfit for the 2022 #VMAs is from the Harris Reed Fall 2022 Ready-To-Wear collection. pic.twitter.com/k55VB1nkjp — 𝙻𝚒𝚕 𝙽𝚊𝚜 𝚇 𝙽𝚎𝚠𝚜 🌐 (@LNXNews) August 28, 2022

You can check out more of Lil Nas X’s look below.

Lil Nas X sported an all-black, shirtless look from Harris Reed on Sunday. Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Advertisement

Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision via Associated Press

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Lil Nas X is nominated in seven different categories in Sunday’s VMAs, including a “Video of the Year” nom alongside rapper Jack Harlow for his song “Industry Baby” and a nomination for “Artist of the Year.”