Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Threaten To Sue Lincoln Project Over Times Square Billboards

First daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have threatened to sue The Lincoln Project over two Times Square billboard ads that attack the two senior White House advisers.
The anti-Donald Trump Republican group snapped back with a statement that it plans to make its response ― a “civics lesson” on First Amendment rights ― as “painful as possible.”
The Lincoln Project’s giant ads feature Trump’s daughter and son-in-law smiling next to a tally of U.S. deaths from COVID-19.
Attorney Marc Kasowitz blasted the ads in a letter Friday to The Lincoln Project as “false, malicious and defamatory” — as well as “outrageous and shameful libel.”
The letter notes that the ads show “Ms. Trump smiling and gesturing toward a death count of Americans” and “attribute to Mr. Kushner the statement” that New Yorkers are going to “suffer and that’s their problem.”
Kasowitz added: “Of course, Mr. Kushner never made any such statement, Ms. Trump never made any such gesture.”
“If these billboard ads are not immediately removed, we will sue you for what will doubtless be enormous compensatory and punitive damages,” Kasowitz concluded.
Ivanka Trump’s gesture appears to be taken from a photo she posted in July on Twitter holding a can of Goya beans after the company’s CEO praised her dad. She appears to be wearing the same white dress in the ad. The can has been edited out of the Times Square image.
Vanity Fair, citing an unidentified source, reported in September that Kushner had complained New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) didn’t plead hard enough with the White House to get coronavirus protective gear for his state. “His people are going to suffer and that’s their problem,” Kushner is quoted as saying.
Neither Trump nor Kushner could immediately be reached for comment.
The Lincoln Project posted a copy of Kasowitz’s letter Friday evening with the comment: “Nuts!”
It quickly slammed back with a statement that the “level of indignant outrage Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have shown towards The Lincoln Project for exposing their indifference for the more than 223,000 people who have lost their lives ... is comical.”
It added that “their empty threats will not be taken any more seriously than we take Ivanka and Jared. It is unsurprising that an administration that has never had any regard or understanding of our Constitution would try to trample on our First Amendment rights, but we fully intend on making this civics lesson as painful as possible.”
The billboards “will stay up,” the statement declared. “We consider it important that in Times Square, the crossroads of the world, people are continuously reminded of the cruelty, audacity and staggering lack of empathy the Trumps and Kushners have displayed toward the American people.”
- Get the latest coronavirus updates here.
- What will life be like once a coronavirus vaccine arrives?
- Everything you need to know about face masks right now.
- What should you still be disinfecting to prevent COVID-19?
- Is it possible you had coronavirus earlier this year?
- Constantly arguing with your partner about coronavirus risks? You are not alone.
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place