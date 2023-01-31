What's Hot

PoliticsDonald TrumpLindsey GrahamMSNBC

MSNBC Host Ridicules Lindsey Graham's ‘Hostage’ Video For Trump: ‘Blink Twice’

"Oh man," began Ayman Mohyeldin as he ridiculed the South Carolina Republican's address at Donald Trump's 2024 campaign rally.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin on Monday poked fun at Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) speech at Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign rally at the weekend, likening it to a hostage video.

Graham hailed Trump as the only option for the GOP, saying there “are no Trump policies without Donald Trump.”

“Oh man. I don’t know if it’s just me, but does Graham look like he’s being held hostage there?” Mohyeldin asked. “I mean should we say, like, ‘Hey, Lindsey, blink twice if you need help?’”

“And this is the same Lindsey Graham who repeatedly disavowed Trump both before he was elected, and after the January 6th insurrection,” Mohyeldin continued, airing footage of Graham’s historic slamming of Trump.

“Lindsey, all I’m saying is, blink twice if you need help, senator. We’re here for you, sir,” he added.

Watch the video here:

